Girls Inc. of Huntsville celebrates 50 years, $15K grant

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a group in Huntsville that helps shape young into women with vision.

Girls Inc. of Huntsville is a nonprofit for girls K-8th grade around Madison County. The organization focuses on areas like STEM, economic and financial literacy, leadership, healthy living and more. Not to mention mentorship that helps create life long friendships and skills needed as young women enter into the world.

Many women you meet today often say Girls Inc. helped shape them into who they are today. It’s no surprise the group is celebrating 50 years this year. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle even proclaimed 2022 “Year of the Girl” as a way to honor all of the work they do.

And as a way to encourage these women to keep moving forward, META’s Huntsville Data Center recently donated a $15,000 grant that will go towards helping STEM education for summer programs.

For 50 years, Girls Inc. has been impacting the community with the encouragement and inspiration to continue.

For more information or to figure out how you can get involved, visit GirlsInc-Huntsville.org.

