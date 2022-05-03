Deals
Gibson's Bar-B-Q expected to be closed 6-9 months

Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q
Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a fire shut down Gibson’s Bar-B-Q in early April, the restaurant’s doors are still closed as the damage is assessed.

The popular Huntsville restaurant posted on Facebook stating:

“We thought we would give an update after the fire. We are still closed. We are waiting on all the paperwork with the insurance to go through. It could take us 6-9 months to get back open. We appreciate all the phone calls, text and support from our Huntsville Community.”

Posted by Gibson's Bar-B-Q on Monday, May 2, 2022

The restaurant had a significant fire break out in the kitchen of the restaurant. Since then, the incident has been under investigation, but no updates have been provided.

