Gibson’s Bar-B-Q expected to be closed 6-9 months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a fire shut down Gibson’s Bar-B-Q in early April, the restaurant’s doors are still closed as the damage is assessed.

The popular Huntsville restaurant posted on Facebook stating:

“We thought we would give an update after the fire. We are still closed. We are waiting on all the paperwork with the insurance to go through. It could take us 6-9 months to get back open. We appreciate all the phone calls, text and support from our Huntsville Community.”

The restaurant had a significant fire break out in the kitchen of the restaurant. Since then, the incident has been under investigation, but no updates have been provided.

