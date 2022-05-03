Car crash claims the lives of two people

PIAGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night has claimed the lives of two people.

A 2015 Volvo XC60 left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two individuals have not been released.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 40, four miles south of Pisgah. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.