What's a pillow story? Elevate your home with Designer’s Station

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a way to elevate your home this season? Sometimes its as simple as a little rearranging or even your throw pillows!

A pillow story is a collection of different colors, textures and patterns that bring together the whole room. If you need a little help figuring out the perfect pillow story for your home, decorator Rachel Reyes from Designer’s Station joins Payton to walk you through all the steps!

