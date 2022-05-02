Deals
WATCH LIVE: Update on missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer, inmate

Officials from Lauderdale County are providing an update on the missing corrections officer and inmate.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are providing an update on Monday about the missing corrections officer and inmate.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A full livestream of the conference can be watched at the top of this story.

Assistant Director of Corrections, Vicky White, and an inmate, Casey White, have been missing since April 29. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky was taking Casey to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed no mental health evaluation existed.

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle that the two departed in around 9:30 a.m. on April 29 was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County in the afternoon of April 29.

See below to read more about this developing story:

On Sunday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the newest photos of Casey.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

