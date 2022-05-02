Deals
U.S. Postal Service to host job fair Wednesday

The USPS will be holding a job fair Wednesday for anyone looking for work.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Postal Service will be hosting a job fair on May 4 at the Madison Post Office on Hughes Rd.

The USPS is looking for people to fill job openings in Athens, Decatur, Florence, Huntsville and Madison, this job fair is open to anyone looking to work for the postal service in those areas.

The job fair will start at 9 a.m. and go through 4 p.m. but for those who cannot attend the fair, the USPS has a way to get more information by going to their website.

