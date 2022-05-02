Deals
Staggs Grocery: Everyone’s favorite Alabama hole in the wall

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a place in Florence that reads “Staggs Grocery” that isn’t a grocery store at all.

Instead, it’s a small burger joint filled with locals whenever its open. Sometimes, you can even find folks who traveled from out of town just to get a taste of the breakfast menu. Many come early on Friday mornings to get in line for the homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy and stay for the company.

The store has been in the same family since 1936 with no plans to stop. If you’re ever in town, be sure to stop by and try the menu that has has been brining people together for almost 100 years.

