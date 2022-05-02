Monday Morning Forecast

Sun and Clouds to start off the workweek. Temps in the 50s & 60s with a nice boost on the way.

We will see an inflow of cloud coverage throughout your Monday, but dayside stay dry. Today we do carry chances for rain starting the setup for a soggy week ahead.

Afternoon highs bounce back into the 80s. Sunscreen and hydration are key the next few days.

Storm chances roll in later this evening into Tuesday and we will see greater threats for rain and storms from there.

In the next 10 days we carry rain chances and some above average temperatures for North Alabama.

