Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Monday Morning Forecast

Next 8 Hours
Next 8 Hours(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sun and Clouds to start off the workweek. Temps in the 50s & 60s with a nice boost on the way.

We will see an inflow of cloud coverage throughout your Monday, but dayside stay dry. Today we do carry chances for rain starting the setup for a soggy week ahead.

Afternoon highs bounce back into the 80s. Sunscreen and hydration are key the next few days.

Storm chances roll in later this evening into Tuesday and we will see greater threats for rain and storms from there.

In the next 10 days we carry rain chances and some above average temperatures for North Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate
Watkins was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Madison County Jail.
Detention Officer facing multiple drug-related charges
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
A pack of dogs in Franklin County attacked and killed a woman

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF evening weather May 1
First Alert Weather
Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s
May 1st Hour by Hour Forecast
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s