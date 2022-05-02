Deals
Man struck and killed by train in Huntsville

A man was struck and killed by a train in Huntsville Monday morning.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Huntsville was struck by a train near the dog park on Cleveland Ave. in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster, HEMSI responded to a call at approximately 9:37 a.m. Monday.

The man was considered dead on the scene.

Traffic on Pratt Ave. is impacted by this incident.

More information will be released as it is made available.

