Hit and Miss Rain Chances This Week

Starting the work week on a dry and sunny note, but a few clouds are steadily drifting into the Tennessee Valley. Still dry though, and looking to stay dry until late this afternoon and into the evening as a warm front advances north. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms with the possibility of a few, brief stronger storms. Severe weather is highly unlikely, but we could see localized heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail with some stronger buildups. Rain should be tapering off overnight with overnight lows dipping in the low to mid 60s.

More hit and miss shower and storm chances continue into your week on Tuesday, with showers and storms returning likely by the afternoon and evening. Latest model guidance is hinting that the majority of the day will be dry, with rain coverage increasing late in the day.

We still need to watch Thursday evening into Friday morning closely for the possibility of strong to severe storms. It’s looking like this could be our best time frame this week for storm organization.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.