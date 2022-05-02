Financial Friday: Graduation parties on a budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many high school and college seniors are about to walk across the stage and graduate. It’s an exciting time for students and their families. So if you’re thinking about throwing your graduating senior a party, financial expert Patricia Lloyd has some tips to do it on a budget.

The first step to throwing a fabulous party is by setting a budget. That will be your guide to help make sure you are spending money on only the things you need and what you can afford. Decide on the areas where you will splurge, such as food.

Save overall by co-hosting the event. Your graduate and their best friend may love the idea of a joint celebration. If the venue is large enough, the two graduates and their guests could separate for the individual honors and get back together for the meal and dancing.

Venue – Hosting at your home will cut costs, while causing more work for you.

Invitations – Create an e-vite and send it out. Quick and Easy!

Décor – Here you can go all out or keep it simple and fun. Consider dollar stores or online sites for your best deals.

Cake – Do you have a family friend who does beautiful, delicious cakes? Maybe they will prepare it and consider that their gift. Or consider sheet cakes. They can serve a large group while looking pretty.

Bottom Line: It doesn’t take a lot of money to create a fun celebration. Save those extra funds and donate them to your graduate’s saving account.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

