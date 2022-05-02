Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A convicted murderer serving a 99-year sentence has been recaptured more than a week after leaving his assigned job location in Montgomery, according to a statement released by a north Alabama sheriff’s office.

David Kyle, 49, was taken into custody Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver announced the capture, saying Kyle was arrested in the Slackland Community of his county. That’s about 150 miles northeast of Montgomery .

ADOC officials released this photo of David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m. on April 23. He has since been recaptured. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Shaver said Kyle was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he’s being held on an escape charge. He’ll remain there until the Alabama Department of Corrections picks him up and returns him to a state prison.

Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work Center when he fled around 5:15 p.m. on April 23 from an undisclosed job site where he was assigned, under supervision, to work.

He was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction out of Etowah County when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction. According to a 1999 article from the Associated Press, Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and then left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. The article also indicates Kyle was serving a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning the business of an employer who had recently fired him.

Following his escape, ADOC officials clarified that he was not on work-release, rather stating “Kyle met the criteria of being within three years of his parole date and has a clear disciplinary history and this resulted in his classification as a minimum-out inmate which permitted him to be housed at Red Eagle Community Work Center.”

The ADOC has not yet reacted to news of Kyle’s recapture.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.