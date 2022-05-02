Colbert County man turns himself in on sodomy charges
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing several sodomy charges after he turned himself in at the same time a young girl’s grandparents were reporting him.
Edward Jenkins, 50, has been charged with five counts of second-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the alleged victim is a minor, but did not know her age.
Williamson said the investigation is ongoing.
