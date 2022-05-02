Cabbage wins Southern League Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce that first baseman Trey Cabbage has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, May 1.

The award gives the Trash Pandas three Southern League award winners in a row to open the 2022 season after Brett Kerry (April 17) and Chase Silseth (April 24) earned the league’s first two Pitcher of the Week honors. Cabbage becomes the third Rocket City player to win the award, after Luis Aviles Jr. and Orlando Martinez accomplished the feat during the 2021 season.

Cabbage played in five games against the Birmingham Barons last week at Toyota Field and was sensational, hitting .471 (8-for-17) with three home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored, and five walks while posting a .609 on-base percentage and 1.059 slugging percentage. Cabbage recorded a hit in all five games he played while hitting a home run and driving in three on back-to-back nights from April 28-29.

For the season, Cabbage has been one of the top hitters in the Southern League. He currently leads the league with a .356 batting average, 57 total bases, and a .781 slugging percentage while his eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 14 extra-base hits are tied atop the Southern League leaderboard. He also ranks among the leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .484), hits (T-3rd, 26), and walks (3rd, 16). The Player of the Week award is the first weekly honor of his professional career.

Cabbage is playing in his first season in the Los Angeles Angels organization after spending the first seven years of his career in the Minnesota Twins system. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Grainger High School in Rutledge, Tennessee.

