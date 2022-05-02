Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Allergy season remaining a problem for sufferers

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In case you haven’t noticed the yellow pollen coating our cars, we are in the midst of allergy season. Many allergy sufferers are dealing with a runny nose or watery eyes.

Unfortunately, doctors say we’ll probably be in allergy season for a few more months.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says depending on the time of year, different allergens flare up like those associated with grass, trees, or flowers.

The top allergens in the Birmingham area right now are oak, hickory, and juniper, according to pollen.com.

Dr. Stubblefield says it’s good to know what to expect and how to treat the symptoms. “With kinda the spring, typical spring seasonal allergies, the main things would be – we know we’re going to be exposed because we can’t not go outside,” he said. “But there’s affective medications that can be used. Things like internasal steroids and of course, antihistamines – both the sedating and non-sedating antihistamines that can be helpful for some people.”

If your allergies are getting completely out of hand, the doctor says you can always see an allergist to see what your options are to keep symptoms to a minimum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate
Watkins was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Madison County Jail.
Detention Officer facing multiple drug-related charges
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
A pack of dogs in Franklin County attacked and killed a woman

Latest News

Pilot injured in Moontown plane crash
Pilot in serious condition following crash at Moontown Airport
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
The U.S. Marshals are still considering Vicky to be an endangered officer. A $10K reward is...
Manhunt continues for Casey White
Pilot injured in Moontown plane crash
Pilot injured in Moontown plane crash
Murder trials begin in north Alabama on Monday
Murder trials begin in north Alabama on Monday