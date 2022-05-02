Deals
The 13th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride set for Saturday

The 13th annual Mayor's Bike Ride will be taking place in Downtown Huntsville Saturday.
The 13th annual Mayor's Bike Ride will be taking place in Downtown Huntsville Saturday.(City of Huntsville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that the 13th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle invites everyone to join him for a family-friendly four-mile bike ride through downtown neighborhoods.

According to the City of Huntsville, the ride will begin and end in front of the YMCA building at Church St. in Big Spring Park.

Registration for the bike ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. there will also be vendors at the event to help riders prepare for the bike ride and suggest different types of bikes that they may like.

The City of Huntsville says that if you would like to participate but do not have a bike, there will be a limited number of Huntsville Blue Bikes available for free.

For any more information or questions, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/HealthyHuntsville.

