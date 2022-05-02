The 13th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride set for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that the 13th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle invites everyone to join him for a family-friendly four-mile bike ride through downtown neighborhoods.

According to the City of Huntsville, the ride will begin and end in front of the YMCA building at Church St. in Big Spring Park.

Registration for the bike ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. there will also be vendors at the event to help riders prepare for the bike ride and suggest different types of bikes that they may like.

The City of Huntsville says that if you would like to participate but do not have a bike, there will be a limited number of Huntsville Blue Bikes available for free.

For any more information or questions, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/HealthyHuntsville.

