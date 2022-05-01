Deals
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail.

In the tweet, the Marshals Service says that it believes Casey White is a serious threat to the corrections officer and to the public.

The Marshals Service asks that citizens do not attempt to apprehend the fugitive themselves and asks that people instead call 1-800-336-0102 if they have any information.

To submit information regarding the inmate, call the number above or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The Marshals also said in the tweet that they have adopted the case.

