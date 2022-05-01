Deals
Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quite the soggy start to the day, but we dried out rather early and cloud cover dissipated, paving the way for peaks of sunshine by this afternoon and early evening. Expect the Tennessee Valley to stay mostly dry as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 50s.

As we head into the work week on Monday, plan on the majority of the day to be dry with highs topping back out in the low to mid 80s. By the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will move into the region. No severe weather expected, but we could see a few stronger storms produce brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

Heading into Tuesday and the rest of the week, we’ll see more off and on shower and storm chances, but the possibility for stronger storms still looks to be later in the week when we have better forcing. We’ll finetune the forecast in upcoming days as confidence increases.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

