Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The start to your Sunday looks warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds will continue to push in and bring rain throughout the morning hours. A few storms are possible throughout the day.

The 80s move back in with rain chances ramping up in the next several hours. Both Sunday and Monday have chances for rain. Showers will be off and on throughout the work week.

In the next 10 days, we will see summerlike temperatures and rain.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.