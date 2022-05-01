Sheriff confirms, Matthew Garren killed brother, father

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detained a man that was suspected of a double homicide that occurred in Pisgah Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crime occurred in Jackson County, but the suspect was located by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the two people that were killed were, Horrace Garren, 68, and Christopher Garren, 44.

Matthew Garren, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, he is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Horrace Garren is the father of Christopher and Matthew.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.