Pisgah man indicted on homicide charges after deaths of brother, father

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detained a man that was suspected of a double homicide that occurred in Pisgah Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crime occurred in Jackson County, but the suspect, Matthew Garren, was located by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Court records show that Garren was indicted for a double homicide in June and has since pleaded not guilty.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the two people that were killed were, Horace Garren, 68, and Christopher Garren, 44.

Garren, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, he is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Matthew Garren was charged with second murder. After an autopsy conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, it was confirmed that Matthew Garren shot and killed his father, Horace Garren.

Matthew Garren was initially charged with the murder of his brother, Christopher Garren, on April 30.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Horace Garren is the father of Christopher and Matthew.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added when it is made available.

