Investigation underway in DeKalb County double homicide

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Pisgah Saturday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a call regarding a double homicide that happened sometime between 2 and 3 p.m.

Matthew Garren, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, he is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added when it is made available.

