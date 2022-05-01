Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Investigation underway in DeKalb County double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday in DeKalb County.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Pisgah Saturday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a call regarding a double homicide that happened sometime between 2 and 3 p.m.

Matthew Garren, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, he is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Fatal shooting in Athens Saturday morning.
Decatur Police are investigating a fatal shooting
White was arraigned today
Casey White plotted to escape before arraignment, sent back to state prison
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
A pack of dogs in Franklin County attacked and killed a woman

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s
May 1st Hour by Hour Forecast
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s
Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County double homicide
Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey
UPDATE: Escaped inmate located in Montgomery County