Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Detention Officer facing multiple drug-related charges

Watkins was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Madison County Jail.
Watkins was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Madison County Jail.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Detention Officer is facing multiple drug-related charges for his participation in smuggling contraband into the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Officer Derrick Watkins was detained once he got to work Saturday night.

Watkins revealed a large amount of tobacco, a number of synthetic drugs, four different types of narcotics and a cell phone concealed on his person.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Watkins and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and five counts of promoting prison contraband.

The sheriff’s office says that additional charges against Watkins are likely as the investigation continues.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Fatal shooting in Athens Saturday morning.
Decatur Police are investigating a fatal shooting
White was arraigned today
Casey White plotted to escape before arraignment, sent back to state prison
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
A pack of dogs in Franklin County attacked and killed a woman

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate
Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday in DeKalb County.
Investigation underway in DeKalb County double homicide
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s
May 1st Hour by Hour Forecast
Warm, muggy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s