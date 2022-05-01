Detention Officer facing multiple drug-related charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Detention Officer is facing multiple drug-related charges for his participation in smuggling contraband into the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Officer Derrick Watkins was detained once he got to work Saturday night.

Watkins revealed a large amount of tobacco, a number of synthetic drugs, four different types of narcotics and a cell phone concealed on his person.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Watkins and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and five counts of promoting prison contraband.

The sheriff’s office says that additional charges against Watkins are likely as the investigation continues.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

