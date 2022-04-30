Showers and Storms Overnight Into Sunday

Looking mostly dry across the Tennessee Valley today, except for a stray shower or pop-storm, but boy is it muggy. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s, and with the help of southerly breezes around 15 mph, we’ve advected plenty of moist air into the region. Expect an isolated shower or storm as we head into the late evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the lower and mid 60s.

We’ll be watching an approaching cold front overnight into Sunday morning for your best chance of showers and storms. Not expecting severe storms, as these storms will weaken a good bit once they approach Northern Alabama. However, we still could see an isolated strong storm or two with localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 35 mph. By the afternoon and into the evening, we will be drying back out. Temperatures will stay warm as we top back out in the lower and mid 80s.

Not looking to be dry for long though, as more shower and storm chances come back into the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening, and nearly every day next week. We will be monitoring next Friday closely for the possibility for strong to severe storms based on current model data. Check back in the next upcoming days for regular updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.