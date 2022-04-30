Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Saturday
Saturday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The start to the weekend looks warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will continue to push in throughout the morning hours.

The 80s move back in with rain chances ramping up in the next several hours. Both today and Sunday have chances for rain, but more widespread rain will move in Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue the warm soggy trend with highs once again in the 80s.

In the next 10 days we welcome the month of May, summerlike temps and rain.

