Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Justice Dept files a challenge to Alabama transgender law

The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to...
The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.

The Justice Department said the law discriminates against minors by denying them access to medically necessary care.

Alabama Republicans who support the law say it’s needed to protect children.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is prepared to defend the legislation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing

Latest News

Independent medical professional questions coroner's report
Family, attorneys obtain Travis Banks’ coroner’s report
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provides an update on a missing corrections officer...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provides update on missing corrections officer, inmate
Bicyclist hit by car on Swancott Road
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing