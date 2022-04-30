Deals
Inmate escaped in Montgomery County

Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey
Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey(Alabama Dept. of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old male inmate has escaped from Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs around 8:28 a.m. on April 30, 2022.


The inmate, Mitchell Lindsey, is 6′2′', 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was sentenced in 2015 for murder. At the time of the escape, he would have been wearing a brown prison uniform.

Anyone with information regarding this inmate is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1 (800) 831-8825.

