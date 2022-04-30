Family, attorneys obtain Travis Banks’ coroner’s report

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is new information in a lawsuit against the city of Guntersville. The case involves a man who died in the city’s jail in July. Travis Banks’s family and their attorneys have been asking for answers for 9 months, with little progress.

“It’s one thing to lose a child but to lose a child under these circumstances which makes it so difficult,” said Travis’ mom, Anissa Banks.

Travis Banks’ family wants people to know he was more than an inmate. He was a father of three and he was loved. They knew he wasn’t perfect, but they say the cause of his death at the Guntersville jail is still a mystery.

“It affects every aspect of my life: from when I wake up until I go to bed I’m constantly thinking of TJ just thinking about what happened in those 48 hours,” said Anissa.

The Banks family is in the process of suing the city. The family still doesn’t have an arrest report. However, they now have a coroner’s report. The report says he died of a heart attack. They hired a medical professional and that expert disputes some of the findings. They say Banks was in isolation and was supposed to be closely monitored. No one saw him in distress.

“Just because you go to jail or prison doesn’t mean you’re not human and you don’t deserve to be treated fairly. This time we don’t know why Travis was arrested, to begin with, " said Jessica Banks, Travis’ partner and co-parent.

Prior to that July arrest, the family knows Banks called 911. He was arrested soon after that call. They didn’t know he was in jail. But police haven’t released the 911 call - so they have no idea what led to the arrest.

“I don’t blame anyone for TJ’s death. I just think from the beginning about the circumstances around his death. Nothing ever added up,” said Anissa.

Megan Plotka has filed public record requests with the Guntersville Police and Mashall County Coroners requesting the arrest report, coroner report and video footage of his arrest and death. They have not responded to the requests.

