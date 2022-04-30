Deals
Driver critically injured in Friday night wreck in Huntsville

A car flipped over and caught fire after crashing into a wall while exiting Memorial Parkway.
(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a single-vehicle accident near 2317 Memorial Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

It is believed that the vehicle was exiting the Parkway traveling north at high speeds before crashing through a fence and hitting a concrete barrier. The vehicle then rolled over and was engulfed in flames according to investigators with the HPD.

The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Charges are pending toxicology reports.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

