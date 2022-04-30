Deals
Decatur Police are investigating a fatal shooting

Fatal shooting in Athens Saturday morning.
Fatal shooting in Athens Saturday morning.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department says that officers were responding to a disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of 5th Ave. SW when they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the man was transported to Parkway Hospital, then transferred to Huntsville Hospital but was pronounced deceased at Huntsville Hospital.

At 4:45 a.m. Saturday, a male and female drove to Parkway Hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds, both were also transported to Huntsville Hospital but are in stable condition.

Officers determined that the male who had arrived at the hospital was a suspect in the shooting death of the other man.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added as it is made available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.

