What to do at Panoply Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Panoply Arts Festival is officially here and the TVL crew is helping celebrate it’s 40th year!

Payton Walker spent the day in downtown Huntsville meeting with different artists, performers and those who work behind the scenes to make Panoply come to life!

First, she started the morning off with some jazz from Huntsville saxophonist, Alex Banks. Banks is performing at Panoply on Sunday, May 2 from 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. She also got the inside scoop on some of the food you can enjoy when strolling through beautiful Big Spring Park. Our friend Albert from New South Hot Dog and Sushi stopped by to fill her in on his latest menu that will be ready at Panoply!

Payton learned what it’s like to work behind the scenes at the festival as well and even got some insight from Sonya Clemons, aka, Artlady, who designed Panoply’s poster for the 40th anniversary.

Panoply kicks off Friday, April 29 a 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 1 at 6. For more information, visit ArtsHutnsville.org.

