‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital

While Dominick Krankall recovers at Bridgeport Hospital, the state’s first responder community came out in full force for support on Thursday. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WFSB) - Law enforcement and first responders showed their support for injured 6-year-old Dominick Krankall by visiting him Thursday at the Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said Dominick is currently at the hospital recovering after he was burned in what his father called a bullying incident, reported WFSB.

On Thursday, local police and fire crews formed their own parade outside Dominick’s hospital window as authorities said the 6-year-old wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

“We’re with you, we’re with you 100 percent,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. “I hope it’s a message that will continue to give him the strength that he needs as he goes through from here forward.”

From the middle of the hospital’s traffic circle, the lights and sirens were seen and heard all the way up in Dominick’s room.

Dominick’s father, Aaron Krankall, said his son has been bullied since the family moved to Bridgeport last year, and the problems reached a tipping point over the weekend.

Police said children were playing in the backyard of Dominick’s home and lit objects on fire. According to Dominick’s father, one of the objects was then tossed at his son’s face.

Doctors called Dominick’s bravery astounding.

“He is a tough little young man, and his spirits are actually very good,” said Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics at Bridgeport Hospital.

One of the doctors at the hospital said his recovery could take weeks to months. However, he should make a full recovery.

“It’s very important to have a positive attitude when you’re recovering,” Dias said. “If you feel like you have no hope, then it actually makes it much more difficult to recover. So, things like this [parade] are really meaningful.”

Organizers of a GoFundMe fundraising effort said Dominick suffered second and third-degree burns.

“We have people bringing us dinners to my family before I get home, so they have dinner,” Aaron Krankall said. “We’ve had relatives and aunts, people coming over, and cousins coming over and helping out. It’s just been amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

