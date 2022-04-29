U.S. District Court files 17-count indictment against undocumented individual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was indicted on 17 counts by a federal grand jury this week for drug and gun crimes.

Juan Jose Maldonado-Arce, 36, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute meth, two counts of distribution of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and one count of distribution cocaine hydrochloride.

He was also charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and one count of illegal re-entry after deportation.

Maldonado-Arce allegedly re-entered the United States in July 2012, July 2016 and June 2020 after being deported to Mexico in March 2011.

Maldonado-Arce also allegedly possessed and sold meth and cocaine hydrochloride between May 2021 and February 2022 in Madison and Limestone Counties.

These charges range from five years to life in prison if Maldonado-Arce is convicted.

