Two arrested during Athens drug bust

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During a narcotics operation conducted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, two people were arrested on drug-related charges.

On April 22, investigators arrested and charged Rodney Watkins, 46, and Bethany Berryhill, 24, after discovering 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and $7,200 cash.

These items were seized during a Limestone County drug bust. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Watkins was charged with distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watkins is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $41,000 bond.

Berryhill was charged with distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berryhill is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $41,000 bond.

