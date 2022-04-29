Deals
Two arrested during Athens drug bust

Bethany Berryhill and Rodney Watkins
Bethany Berryhill and Rodney Watkins(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During a narcotics operation conducted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, two people were arrested on drug-related charges.

On April 22, investigators arrested and charged Rodney Watkins, 46, and Bethany Berryhill, 24, after discovering 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and $7,200 cash.

These items were seized during a Limestone County drug bust.
These items were seized during a Limestone County drug bust.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Watkins was charged with distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watkins is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $41,000 bond.

Berryhill was charged with distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berryhill is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $41,000 bond.

