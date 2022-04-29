Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling

Nigel Ray
Nigel Ray(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a man for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Nigel Ray, 23, was arrested after investigators responded to a call in reference to gunshots fired on Cardinal Drive on Thursday morning. After speaking with a witness at the scene, investigators found Ray in possession of a firearm.

Ray was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and public intoxication. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Latest News

The public art installation, "Travelers II", was completed at Big Spring Park in April 2022.
Public art installation completed at Big Spring Park
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
Curtis Lee Pickett
Decatur man arrested on DUI, drug trafficking charges
TVL live on location at Panoply
Tennessee Valley Living live at Panoply Arts Festival this morning at 11