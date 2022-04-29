Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a man for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Nigel Ray, 23, was arrested after investigators responded to a call in reference to gunshots fired on Cardinal Drive on Thursday morning. After speaking with a witness at the scene, investigators found Ray in possession of a firearm.
Ray was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and public intoxication. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,300 bond.
