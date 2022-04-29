Second suspect arrested in April shooting at Jokers

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Sheffield Police Department have arrested a second suspect connected with a shooting that occurred at Jokers in Sheffield.

On April 10, a shooting occurred at the Jokers restaurant resulting in the death of Mark Harris, 29.

On April 28, investigators arrested and charged Ja’Kobi Channing Mccoy with murder. Mccoy is currently being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jarious Lamar Garner, 24, was a suspect in the shooting and he turned himself in on April 13. He is being held at the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This was the second shooting to occur at Jokers in the past year as a man was killed in December 2021. The City of Sheffield revoked the restaurant/nightclub’s business license on April 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

