Scooter’s Coffee to open in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama coffee lovers, this story is for you. Scooter’s Coffee is set to open in Boaz!

City leaders announced Scooter’s Coffee is coming to the Boaz community as a result of a multi-unit agreement recently signed by local business owners Michael and Jenny Higdon. The coffee shop, based out of Omaha, Nebraska, is best known for its fast drive-thru and specialty coffee including expresso beverages, Red Bull infusions, baked from scratch pastries and much more.

Its signature drink is the Caramelicious which features a smooth caramel sauce, frothy hot milk and world-class expresso.

“We first tried Scooter’s Coffee while vacationing out of town and quickly fell in love,” said Jenny. “I am obsessed with good coffee, so I was excited when Michael told me that Scooter’s was looking to expand in Alabama. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Scooter’s Coffee to bring their high-quality drinks and food items to our very own community!”

For more information on Scooter’s Coffee, visit scooterscoffee.com.

