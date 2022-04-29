Public art installation completed at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The latest edition to the City of Huntsville’s public art collection has been completed at Big Spring Park.

The installation is called “Travelers II” and it was designed by David Dahlquist and Matt Niebuhr of RDG Dahlquist Art Studios. The name is associated with the Indigenous people who traveled to Big Spring Park and the people who are contributing to Huntsville’s growth today.

The shape of the sculpture is inspired by ring ‘travelers’ used to spin cotton.

“Artists Dahlquist and Niebuhr brought both the background and experience to complete a large-scale, multi-site public art installation while also creating artworks that tell Huntsville’s aspirational story in a new way,” City of Huntsville Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen said in a statement.

“Travelers II” is a companion piece to “Travelers I”, which was completed in May 2021 at Community Foundation Park. The artist award for Travelers I and II was $480,000 and it was funded by the City of Huntsville, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and Redstone Federal Credit Union.

“Our vision is grounded in Huntsville’s history while celebrating the city’s trajectory into the future,” RDG Dahlquist Art Studios said in a statement.

