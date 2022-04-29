Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Public art installation completed at Big Spring Park

The public art installation, "Travelers II", was completed at Big Spring Park in April 2022.
The public art installation, "Travelers II", was completed at Big Spring Park in April 2022.(Arts Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The latest edition to the City of Huntsville’s public art collection has been completed at Big Spring Park.

The installation is called “Travelers II” and it was designed by David Dahlquist and Matt Niebuhr of RDG Dahlquist Art Studios. The name is associated with the Indigenous people who traveled to Big Spring Park and the people who are contributing to Huntsville’s growth today.

The shape of the sculpture is inspired by ring ‘travelers’ used to spin cotton.

“Artists Dahlquist and Niebuhr brought both the background and experience to complete a large-scale, multi-site public art installation while also creating artworks that tell Huntsville’s aspirational story in a new way,” City of Huntsville Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen said in a statement.

“Travelers II” is a companion piece to “Travelers I”, which was completed in May 2021 at Community Foundation Park. The artist award for Travelers I and II was $480,000 and it was funded by the City of Huntsville, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and Redstone Federal Credit Union.

“Our vision is grounded in Huntsville’s history while celebrating the city’s trajectory into the future,” RDG Dahlquist Art Studios said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Nigel Ray
Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
Curtis Lee Pickett
Decatur man arrested on DUI, drug trafficking charges
TVL live on location at Panoply
Tennessee Valley Living live at Panoply Arts Festival this morning at 11