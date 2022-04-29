Deals
Madison Academy basketball coach leaving school after 16-year career

Madison Academy head boy's basketball coach Andy Blackston is leaving the school after 16 years.
Madison Academy head boy's basketball coach Andy Blackston is leaving the school after 16 years.(Madison Academy)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Academy head boy’s basketball coach, Andy Blackston, is leaving the school after 16 years as announced Friday.

Blackston is accepting the head coaching position at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.

“I have enjoyed my 16 years at MA and all the ways that we partnered together in building God’s Kingdom,” Blackston said in a statement. “I will miss this place and forever be grateful for the growth I experienced while at MA.”

During Blackston’s tenure, Madison Academy won five state championships and made six other trips to the Final Four.

“Coach Blackston is a legend in North Alabama basketball and leaves a legacy of excellence, passion and perseverance that will endure for many years to come,” said Athletic Director Mark Mincher in a letter to parents. “The sign of a great leader is to leave a program better than he found it. Coach Blackston did that on every level.”

Mincher said the search for a new coach has already begun.

“The search for the next coach has already begun and we realize the importance of naming the coach as soon as we can,” Mincher said in a statement. “But, we also believe the most important thing is to get the right person for our program and school. We will take as much time as needed to get a great coach, who relates with players and aligns with the mission of Madison Academy.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

