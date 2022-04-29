Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows for $25.(Live Nation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation announced its Concert Week lineup which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S. this summer for $25.

The entertainment company said the Concert Week $25 tickets will be available from May 4-10 and cover genres from country, pop, hip-hop, alternative and more.

The shows will be taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, according to the announced lineup.

Live Nation said the performers will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Santana, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station
First responders support a 6-year-old boy who was burned in a bullying incident.
‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital