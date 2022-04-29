Deals
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center are missing.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Assistant Director of Corrections, Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. heading to the courthouse. The two are not related.

Casey White was facing capital murder charges.

READ MORE: Casey Cole White charged with capital murder in relation to the Connie Ridgeway case

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says the FBI is assisting with this search as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” said Connolly. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

WAFF 48 is told the two did not have a reason to be out of jail on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle that the two left in was found at a shopping center located at Highway 72 and Cox Creek Parkway in Lauderdale County. It wasn’t realized until 3:30 p.m. Friday that the two were unaccounted for.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court asking to be held in the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail.

If you see either of these individuals, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

