I-65 bridge inspection resumes May 2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bridge inspection of the Tennessee River Bridge will resume May 2 as announced by the Alabama Department of Transportation on Friday.

A single-lane closure of the northbound bridge will begin at 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily May 2-5. It will also occur May 9-12.

There will also be a rolling operation impacting different lanes of both bridges throughout the day on May 3 and May 4.

