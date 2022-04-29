Friday Morning Forecast

You might run into a light drizzle this AM. Mostly to our north, rain will not be much of an issue for your Friday. Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures hovering int the 50s and 60s.

Pack the sunscreen for today, spare a few clouds, that sunshine will be in full force!

Today we will see a shot at a shower or two, but remain relatively dry to finish off the workweek. Highs will bounce into the 80s once again.

Your weekend brings greater chances for rain. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain pushing its way across north Alabama. Sunday remains the more widespread event, but showers for your Saturday may put a damper on plans.

In the next 10 days we welcome the month of May, summerlike temps and rain.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.