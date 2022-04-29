Deals
Friday Morning Forecast

Abigail Degler WAFF 48 Meteorologist
(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
You might run into a light drizzle this AM. Mostly to our north, rain will not be much of an issue for your Friday. Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures hovering int the 50s and 60s.

Pack the sunscreen for today, spare a few clouds, that sunshine will be in full force!

Today we will see a shot at a shower or two, but remain relatively dry to finish off the workweek. Highs will bounce into the 80s once again.

Your weekend brings greater chances for rain. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain pushing its way across north Alabama. Sunday remains the more widespread event, but showers for your Saturday may put a damper on plans.

In the next 10 days we welcome the month of May, summerlike temps and rain.

More sunshine and warmer temps in the 70s & 80s to end the week