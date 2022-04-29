First Alert Forecast

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy and muggy into the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. We expect more wind Saturday and Sunday with south winds gusting over 20 mph at times in the afternoon.

A renegade shower or storm will be possible Saturday afternoon but the best chance for a line of scattered showers and storms will come early Sunday morning between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds up to 35 mph will be possible with these storms.

We will clear out Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and a west wind at 10-15. Next week is looking unsettled and wetter than normal. We will have rain and storms chances every day of the week but we don’t expect any all day rain. Some storms could be strong but no organized severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

