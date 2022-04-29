Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Decatur man arrested on DUI, drug trafficking charges

Curtis Lee Pickett
Curtis Lee Pickett(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing DUI and drug charges following a vehicle crash into a ditch on Wednesday evening.

Around 10 p.m. on April 27, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a call involving a potentially intoxicated driver at the Phillips 66 service station on Gordon Terry Pkwy. At the scene, officers made contact with Curtis Lee Pickett, age 34 of Decatur.

Officers determined Pickett had wrecked his vehicle near a ditch. He was arrested on the charge of DUI – Private Property.

Upon further investigation, officers found Pickett to be in possession of trafficking-level amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Additionally, officers discovered methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pickett faces the following additional charges:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana)
  • First-degree possession of marijuana
  • Illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

On April 27, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to a call...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Friday, April 29, 2022

Pickett was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $26,100 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Nigel Ray
Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling
The public art installation, "Travelers II", was completed at Big Spring Park in April 2022.
Public art installation completed at Big Spring Park
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
TVL live on location at Panoply
Tennessee Valley Living live at Panoply Arts Festival this morning at 11