Decatur man arrested on DUI, drug trafficking charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing DUI and drug charges following a vehicle crash into a ditch on Wednesday evening.

Around 10 p.m. on April 27, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a call involving a potentially intoxicated driver at the Phillips 66 service station on Gordon Terry Pkwy. At the scene, officers made contact with Curtis Lee Pickett, age 34 of Decatur.

Officers determined Pickett had wrecked his vehicle near a ditch. He was arrested on the charge of DUI – Private Property.

Upon further investigation, officers found Pickett to be in possession of trafficking-level amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Additionally, officers discovered methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pickett faces the following additional charges:

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana)

First-degree possession of marijuana

Illegal possession of prescription drugs

Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

Pickett was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $26,100 bond.

