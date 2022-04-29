DEA hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

This is a bi-annual event that is focused on providing a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs.

The event will take place 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Lincoln County High School (TN)

Jackson County Courthouse

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Training Building

Cullman County Police Department

Walgreens at 620 W College Street (Pulaski, TN)

Walmart at 301 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Chapel Hill Police Department

Walgreens at 836 N Main Street (Shelbyville, TN)

Franklin County Farmers Market

Drug overdoses are up 16 percent in the last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 106,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending in November 2021.

