Bicyclist hit by car on Swancott Road

(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bicyclist was hit by a car on Friday evening shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at Swancott Road near Rockhouse Road. The bicyclist has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

If you have any information regarding this, call (256) 722-7100.

