Athens woman charged with chemical endangerment of a baby
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation by the Athens Police Department has resulted in a woman being arrested for chemical endangerment of a baby.
According to Brett Constable with Athens PD, an investigation that began in September 2021 resulted in Mary Francis Ward, 30, being arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Ward was arrested on April 28, 2022.
According to Constable, the baby tested positive for methamphetamine in September 2021.
