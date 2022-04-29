Athens woman charged with chemical endangerment of a baby

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation by the Athens Police Department has resulted in a woman being arrested for chemical endangerment of a baby.

According to Brett Constable with Athens PD, an investigation that began in September 2021 resulted in Mary Francis Ward, 30, being arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Ward was arrested on April 28, 2022.

According to Constable, the baby tested positive for methamphetamine in September 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.