Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Athens woman charged with chemical endangerment of a baby

Mary Ward
Mary Ward(Athens Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation by the Athens Police Department has resulted in a woman being arrested for chemical endangerment of a baby.

According to Brett Constable with Athens PD, an investigation that began in September 2021 resulted in Mary Francis Ward, 30, being arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Ward was arrested on April 28, 2022.

According to Constable, the baby tested positive for methamphetamine in September 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Latest News

TVL live on location at Panoply
Tennessee Valley Living celebrates 40 years of the Panoply Arts Festival
DEA hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30
U.S. District Court files 17-count indictment against undocumented individual
Nigel Ray
Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling