Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy turns himself in to police in Louisiana

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy turned himself in to the LSU Police Department on Friday.

Hardy answered to a warrant issued Thursday. LSU police transported him to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for booking.

A source familiar with the case told WAFB that LSU police are expected to announce the charge against Hardy later Friday.

He said in a Facebook post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of the popular show in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home
Vander Mingledolph
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Nigel Ray
Trinity man arrested for firing gunshots into occupied dwelling
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
The public art installation, "Travelers II", was completed at Big Spring Park in April 2022.
Public art installation completed at Big Spring Park
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine