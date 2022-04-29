4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people standing in the parking lot of a popular Birmingham nightclub were injured early Friday morning when they were hit by a speeding car according to police.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

It happened just around 2 a.m.

Birmingham Police say the victims were gathered in the parking lot of the Airport Lounge Nightclub when they were hit. Multiple vehicles were also hit. Investigation suggests the suspect was participating in exhibition driving, showing off and traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 50th Street.

An occupant of the suspect’s vehicle was held for further questioning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

